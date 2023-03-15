'There is potty in your seas': Pro-surfing UK activist group cautions Brits against thronging 83 beaches

London: After significant rains caused sewage discharge to seep into the waters at dozens of beaches, the brits have been advised not to swim in 83 such locations.

The warning has been issued by Surfers Against Sewage against rivers and popular beaches. The officials have issued an interactive map to explain the situation at these beaches.

In order to inform the public of sewage-affected areas, the marine conservation charity tracks water quality across the country.

The list includes Gorleston Beach in Norfolk, which was recently named the “best beach of UK”.

After Tripadvisor named the beach as the best in the UK and the 12th best in Europe, the unpopular seaside community is preparing for an influx of tourists.

Residents of the area maintained today that they were not at all surprised by the honour bestowed upon the vast sandbar in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk.

Business as usual for water companies… Not such a fresh spring morning for the south coast swimming in #sewage. 💩❌ Take action by asking your MP, who represents YOU, to pipe up and #EndSewagePollution: https://t.co/uzLDHAIQHV pic.twitter.com/wjoT1XziRP — Surfers Against Sewage (@sascampaigns) March 10, 2023

However, it appears that visiting the secret gem is currently out of the question due to sewage released from a nearby sewer overflow.

“A large, 3 km stretch of sand backed by a promenade, gardens, and the town with timber groynes found along its length,” the charity’s warning stated.

‘Gorleston-on-Sea, a famous seaside destination today, first gained popularity in the Edwardian era. The River Yare, which flows to the sea at the northern end of the shoreline, is the site of several sewer overflows.

Southend Jubilee Beach, Sheerness, Folkestone, Dymchurch, Camber, Bognor Regis, and Cowes are among the other beaches on the list with the caution.

Additionally included on the roster are Scarborough, Saltburn, Whitby, Spittal, Amble Links, Warkworth, Seaham, Walney Biggar Bank, and Pendower.

The UK is at the bottom of Europe’s chart for bathing water quality due to sewage and agricultural pollution.

Waters that are polluted can be dangerous because harmful diseases like viruses and bacteria that are immune to antibiotics can infect people.

Almost 5,500 discharges into UK coastal bathing areas and over 400,000 untreated sewage discharges into rivers, according to the organisation.

According to an August report, water firms have pumped more than nine million hours’ worth of raw sewage into the seas and rivers of Britain since 2016.

According to Environment Agency statistics, a staggering quantity is discharged into popular tourist and swimming areas.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party issued a warning that the complete scope of pollution may be significantly worse after obtaining the data through laws governing freedom of information.

The water companies were charged with cutting corners to “pump filthy raw sewage on to our playing fields and into our waters,” according to Jim McMahon, the environment spokesperson for Labour.

“Labour will put an end to this disgraceful practise by making sure that there can be unlimited fines enforcement, holding water company bosses legally and financially accountable for their negligence, and by toughening up regulations that presently enable the system to be abused,” he continued.

The data reveals that, since 2016, raw sewage has been released into the UK’s seas and rivers for a total of 9,427,355 hours.

The party claims that the situation is “dramatically worsening” under the Conservatives, and the data supports this claim by demonstrating a 2,553% rise in the number of monitored discharge hours between 2016 and 2021.

The Environment Service noted spills totalling 100,533 hours in 2016.

That number skyrocketed to 2,667,452 by the year 2021.

