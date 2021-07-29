'The women are so strong': Little girl's reaction to watching weightlifting event at Tokyo Olympics melts hearts

As the video proceeds, the little one can be heard saying, “The women are so strong. Look at that pole and strong hands. I wish I had strong hands; they can lift heavy things!”

An adorable video of a little girl is currently winning hearts on social media. In the video, the toddler can be seen excitedly watching a weightlifting match and cheering for her country on TV in the Olympics 2021. This clip has left netizens expressing their love for the little girl.

Shared on Reddit, the video captures the girl’s expressions and excitement while watching the event.

As the video begins, the little girl can be seen watching the event of women’s weightlifting along with her father. She is shocked and mesmerised by looking at the strength and power showcased by the athletes.

As the video proceeds, the little one can be heard saying, “The women are so strong. Look at that pole and strong hands. I wish I had strong hands; they can lift heavy things!”

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 36,000 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing.

Meanwhile, social media users loved how the little girl was awestruck by the athletes. There were many, who stated that she may be an athlete in making, while others showered love on the video.

As per Indian Express, this short video was initially shared on TikTok by username @coffeencrusts. Since then, this video has been viewed over 2 million times across the world.

For the unversed, the Olympics 2021 sporting event began on 23 July and will close on 8 August. As per the latest update on the medals list, the United States ranks first on the list with 37, then comes China with 29, followed by Japan with 25 and Australia with 20.

So far, India has just got one medal after Mirabai Chanu created history when she clinched silver in women's 49 kg weightlifting event.