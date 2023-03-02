‘The well is poisoned by Chinese disinformation’: US special envoy says Beijing spends billions on pro-Russian messaging

US special envoy James Rubin has claimed that China is spending billions on pro-Russian disinformation across the world. He further said that the west is doing little to curb the spread of it this disinformation.

Rubin is the coordinator of Global Engagement Centre, a US state department body created to “expose and counter” foreign propaganda and disinformation.

Speaking during a European tour, he said, “The well has been poisoned by Chinese and Russian disinformation – it’s pernicious.”

A broadcaster and a former Chinese official in the Bill Clinton administration, Rubin added, “We as a nation and the west have been slow to respond and it is a fair judgment that we are facing a very, very large challenge….In the communication space, the alignment between China and Russia is near complete.”

He said that both Moscow and Beijing are investing money to spread false information. However, Beijing is pumping in more money and is operating on a global scale.

He also claimed that China is “repeating and promulgating the arguments of Russia about the war that it was started by NATO”.

‘China very clearly taking Russia’s side’

A few days, Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson said that China is “very clearly” supporting Russia in the Ukraine war.

“The PRC (People’s Republic of China) has told the world that, essentially, it is not taking a position, but rather it has tried to portray itself as an honest broker. In word and in deed, however, the PRC has been anything but an honest broker,” said Price at a regular press briefing.

He added that despite China’s official position, Beijing is providing Moscow with significant “diplomatic, political, economic and rhetorical cover”.

“There are countries around the world that, if they sought to bring this war to an end, would have a significant amount of leverage with the Russian Federation. The PRC certainly falls within that category. But to date, at least, despite the PRC’s protests to the contrary, we have seen them very clearly take a side in this war,” Price said.

China rebukes disinformation accusations

China has been constantly rejecting claims of supplying arms to Russia.

Mao Ning, the Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson said, “On the Ukraine issue, China supports an objective and just position and actively promotes peace talks. The U.S., however, has been fanning the flames and fuelling the fight with more weaponry.”

Ning added, “The US has been spreading disinformation about China supplying weapons to Russia and using the allegation to sanction Chinese enterprises, adding that this is a “double standard and the very definition of hypocrisy.”

