The Steele dossier: As Russia probe closes in on White House and Donald Trump, a look back it how it all started

On Tuesday, the White House insisted that US president Donald Trump has the power to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller, stoking fears that the president may try to kill an investigation inching ever-closer to the Oval Office. After months of denying Mueller's removal is under consideration, the change in tone came as Trump reacted furiously to an FBI raid of his private lawyer's offices on Monday.

A furious Trump blasted the investigation led by Mueller as a "disgrace" and a "witch hunt" on Monday. "It's an attack on our country in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for," he said.

Trump hunkered down at the White House, cancelling a potential first trip to Latin America that was due to start on Friday and stewing on a move that could throw America into a constitutional crisis.

The raid came as Mueller's probe intensifies its focus on Trump's inner circle. Mueller's team is examining possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow, allegations of corrupt behavior by Trump campaign lieutenants, and of White House efforts to obstruct the investigation.

So far 19 people have been indicted, including the chairman of Trump's campaign Paul Manafort and his former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Now, Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen — who holds secrets about many of the president's personal and financial dealings — is in the crosshairs.

But a private investigation report published by BuzzFeed on 11 January 2017 is how it all began.

The Steele dossier

The Steele dossier, also called the Trump–Russia dossier, is a report by former British intelligence (MI6) officer Christopher Steele comprising of 17 memos that were written from June to December 2016. Among a few other details, the dossier contains allegations of misconduct and conspiracy between Trump's presidential campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 election.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Here are the some of the claims made in the dossier which famously alleged that campaign members and Russian operatives colluded to interfere in the election, to benefit Trump:

— Russian authorities had been "cultivating, supporting and assisting" Trump for five years at Russian president Vladimir Putin’s direction. The dossier also stated the Russian intelligence arm, FSB, had information it could use to blackmail and thus compromise Trump, including allegations of hiring prostitutes to urinate on a bed that former president Barack Obama used in Moscow.

— Putin aimed to spread "discord and disunity" within the US and within the Transatlantic alliance which was viewed as inimical to Russia’s interests.

— Russian agents admitted to hacking into the email account of John Podesta, chairman of the Hillary Clinton's campaign, and that they acted with the Trump campaign’s full support. In return, Trump’s team agreed to drop Russian intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue, the dossier claimed.

— Cohen, Trump’s business lawyer for many years, met Russian agents in an attempt to cover up ties between Trump and Russia, including Manafort’s involvement in Ukraine. According to the dossier, he also allegedly traveled to Prague in August 2016 to further “coordinate” the relationship and to clean up the evidence of collusion.

— Trump had declined "various sweetener real estate deals offered him in Russia", especially in developments linked to the 2018 World Cup finals, but that "he and his inner circle have accepted a regular flow of intelligence from the Kremlin, including on his Democratic and other political rivals."

— The dossier says that according to an “ethnic Russian associate” of Trump’s, Carter Page had “conceived and promoted” the idea that the DNC emails to WikiLeaks should be leaked during the Democratic convention, “to swing supporters of Bernie Sanders away from Hilary Clinton and across from Trump.”

— The Trump camp became angry and resentful toward the Russian administration when they realised Putin was not only aiming to weaken Clinton and bolster Trump, but was attempting to "undermine the US government and democratic system more generally".

With inputs from agencies