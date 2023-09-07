'The 21st century is Asia's century': PM Modi at ASEAN Summit
Calling ASEAN an epicenter of growth, Modi said that the bloc plays a crucial role in global development
Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday said that the voice of the Global South must be strengthened and called for building a rules-based post-COVID world order at the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.
During his address at the summit, PM Modi also stressed the importance of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.
Modi arrived in Jakarta on Thursday morning, saying that it is an “honour” for him to co-chair the ASEAN-India summit
In the address at the Summit in Indonesia, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, “Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit.”
“The 21st century is Asia’s century. It is a century of all of us,” he said.
He added, “It will be mutually beneficial for all of us to develop a rules-based post-Covid world order as well as efforts by all (Sabka Prayas) for human welfare.”
The prime minister also noted that the ASEAN-India partnership has entered its fourth decade.
“ASEAN occupies a prominent place in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative,” he said.
With inputs from agencies
Modi is first PM in 40 years to visit Greece: Why this trip matters
PM Modi is travelling to Greece for a one-day trip, a first by an Indian leader since 1983. The two countries are expected to strengthen ties in trade and defence cooperation. The visit assumes significance as it will act as a countermeasure to China's growing influence in the Mediterranean
PM Modi to visit Indonesia next week for ASEAN, East Asia Summit
The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022
WATCH: PM Modi meets Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens
Earlier today, Modi met the Indian diaspora in Athens who greeted him outside the airport as well as in Hotel Grande Bretagne