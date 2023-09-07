World

'The 21st century is Asia's century': PM Modi at ASEAN Summit

Calling ASEAN an epicenter of growth, Modi said that the bloc plays a crucial role in global development

FP Staff Last Updated:September 07, 2023 10:08:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders pose for ASEAN family photo in Jakarta. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday said that the voice of the Global South must be strengthened and called for building a rules-based post-COVID world order at the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

During his address at the summit, PM Modi also stressed the importance of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

In the address at the Summit in Indonesia, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, “Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit.”

Calling ASEAN an epicenter of growth, Modi said that the bloc plays a crucial role in global development.

“The 21st century is Asia’s century. It is a century of all of us,” he said.

He added, “It will be mutually beneficial for all of us to develop a rules-based post-Covid world order as well as efforts by all (Sabka Prayas) for human welfare.”

The prime minister also noted that the ASEAN-India partnership has entered its fourth decade.

“ASEAN occupies a prominent place in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: September 07, 2023 10:08:02 IST

