Thanks to Ukraine war, global military spending reaches record high, exceeds Cold War levels

Global military expenditure: The war between Russia and Ukraine and fears over a possible invasion of Taiwan by China continue to push Global military expenditure to record levels.

New data on global military spending published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has revealed that global defence expenditure jumped 3.7 per cent in real terms in 2022, to reach a new high of $2240 billion.

This was the eighth consecutive annual rise in global military spending.

Europe returns to Cold War levels

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has pushed defence expenditure in Europe to Cold War levels with the highest year-on-year increase in at least 30 years.

Countries in Central and Western Europe shelled out a total of $345 billion towards the defence sector in 2022, which exceeded military expenditure in 1989 – the year the Cold War ended – for the first time. This amount was 30 per cent higher than in 2013.

“The invasion of Ukraine had an immediate impact on military spending decisions in Central and Western Europe. This included multi-year plans to boost spending from several governments,” Dr Diego Lopes da Silva, Senior Researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme said.

“As a result, we can reasonably expect military expenditure in Central and Western Europe to keep rising in the years ahead.”

The European countries which registered the biggest increase were mostly those in Russia’s neighbourhood – Finland (+36 per cent), Lithuania (+27 per cent), Sweden (+12 per cent) and Poland (+11 per cent).

“While the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 certainly affected military spending decisions in 2022, concerns about Russian aggression have been building for much longer,” said Lorenzo Scarazzato, Researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

“Many former Eastern bloc states have more than doubled their military spending since 2014, the year when Russia annexed Crimea.”

Big increase by Russia, Ukraine

Military spending by Russia shot up to around $86.4 billion in 2022 – an estimated rise of 9.2 per cent. This amounted to 4.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Russia in 2022. In 2021, Russia had spent 3.7 per cent of its GDP on its military.

Official figures released by the Russian government last year have revealed that spending on national defence by Russia had already exceeded the budget drawn up in 2021 by 34 per cent in nominal terms.

‘The difference between Russia’s budgetary plans and its actual military spending in 2022 suggests the invasion of Ukraine has cost Russia far more than it anticipated,’ said Dr Lucie Béraud-Sudreau, Director of SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

In 2022, Ukraine spent $44.0 billion on its military. This was the greatest single-year rise in a nation’s military spending ever noted in SIPRI records, at 640 percent.

The military burden (military spending as a proportion of GDP) increased dramatically from 3.2% of GDP in 2021 to 34.0% of GDP in 2022 as a result of the rise of the economic harm caused by the war in Ukraine.

India at fourth spot

India spent a total of $81.4 billion for its military in 2022, which was the fourth highest in the world. This amount was 6.0 per cent more than in 2021.

The rise comes amidst a massive push to develop the domestic defence manufacturing sector by the Indian government.

Several wings of the Indian military are going through considerable upgradation in weapons and equipment, which has been fuelled by a military stand-off with China in Ladakh.

US tops the charts

The United States (US), China and Russia took the top three spots in 2022 and together accounted for 56 per cent of the total world military spending.

The US continues to be the world’s biggest military spender by a considerable margin with a total of $877 billion in 2022. This was 39 per cent of total global defence expenditure and three times the military expenditure of second-placed China.

In real terms, this was an increase of 0.7 per cent which would have been even greater had it not been for the highest levels of inflation since 1981.

The rise in US military spending was fuelled to a large extent by its support to Ukraine in the war against Russia. US military support to Ukraine stood at $19.9 billion in 2022 and was the biggest amount of military aid by any nation to a single beneficiary in any year since the Cold War. However, it was only 2.3 per cent of total US military spending last year.

The US government allocated $295 billion for military operations and maintenance, $264 billion for procurement and research and development, and $167 billion towards military personnel last year.

“The increase in the USA’s military spending in 2022 was largely accounted for by the unprecedented level of financial military aid it provided to Ukraine,” said Dr Nan Tian, SIPRI Senior Researcher.

“Given the scale of US spending, even a minor increase in percentage terms has a significant impact on the level of global military expenditure.”

China-Japan rivalry

China continued to boast the second-largest military spending in the world with an estimated expenditure of $292 billion in 2022. Chinese military expenditure rose by 4.2 per cent since 2021 and 63 per cent from the levels seen in 2013. Military expenditure by China has increased for 28 consecutive years.

The growing Chinese assertiveness has fuelled insecurity among countries in the Pacific region with Japan taking a historic decision to shed the pacifist policy it had adopted after the Second World War.

Japan’s military spending rose 5.9 per cent in 2022 to stand at $46.0 billion. This mounts to 1.1 per cent of Japan’s GDP. This was the largest military spending by Japan since 1960.

Japan’s new national security strategy which was published last year revealed ambitious plans to increase military capability over the coming decade in response to perceived growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

“Japan is undergoing a profound shift in its military policy,” said Xiao Liang, Researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

“The post-war restraints Japan imposed on its military spending and military capabilities seem to be loosening.”

The combined military expenditure of countries in Asia and Oceania was $575 billion. This was 2.7 per cent more than in 2021 and 45 per cent more than in 2013, continuing an uninterrupted upward trend dating back to at least 1989.

