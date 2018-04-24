You are here:
Thailand volunteers to host United States-North Korea summit as speculation swirls about venue

World AFP Apr 24, 2018 13:26:17 IST

Bangkok: Thailand on Tuesday volunteered to host the hotly-anticipated summit between US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as speculation swirls about the venue.

"Thailand is ready to facilitate and host the talks," Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told reporters, though he stressed that the kingdom has not been contacted about the possibility.

The United States embassy declined to comment.

File images of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. Reuters

Kim is set to meet South Korea's president Moon Jae-in on Friday, an event seen as a major stepping stone towards the summit with Trump.

Earlier in April, Trump said five locations were under consideration for a summit "probably in early June", which he hopes will result in a denuclearisation deal with North Korea.

But he did not specify where, leaving observers to speculate on anywhere from Mongolia to Scandinavia and Singapore.

Thailand is a historic US ally which also has diplomatic relations with North Korea.

The Thai junta number two Prawit Wongsuwon is currently in the US where he has met Defence Secretary James Mattis and senior Homeland Security officials, according to the Thai defence ministry.

Over the weekend Pyongyang announced a moratorium on nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

Analysts are divided over the headline-grabbing offer, with many noting it is reversible and did not signal any intention of actual nuclear disarmament.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 13:26 PM

