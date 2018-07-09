Thailand cave search: Authorities resume operation a day after rescuing four boys

Two helicopters wait near the cave for more evacuations of the boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped since 23 June. Authorities were preparing Monday to resume the urgent, dangerous operation a day after four boys were rescued. AP
Two ambulances arrive near the cave to wait for more evacuations of the boys and their soccer coach. AP
An emergency team carries a stretcher believed to be carrying one of the rescued boys from the flooded cave to a waiting helicopter in Mae Sai, Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand. AP
A heavy but brief downpour hit the area Monday morning but it was unclear how the rain affected the conditions inside the cave where the 12 boys and their coach were stranded by the high water more than two weeks. Reuters
Extracting everyone from the cave could take up four days but Sunday's success raised hopes that could be done. AP
This frame grab from video tweeted by Elon Musk shows a "tiny kid-sized submarine" being tested in the US. Musk's Space X rocket company tested the submarine that could potentially help rescue the remaining children and their coach. AP
13 foreign divers and five Thai navy SEALs took part in the key leg of the rescue: Taking the boys from where they have been sheltering and through dark, tight and twisting passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents. AP
A diver, the first fatality of the rescue effort, was working in a volunteer capacity and died on a mission to place oxygen canisters along the route. Reuters
Family members of the boys pray near the Tham Luang cave complex during a search for the members and the coach. AP
A Thai well-wisher puts a poster to pray for boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped since 23 June in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. AP
Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 14:32 PM