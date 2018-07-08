Thailand cave rescue latest updates: Thailand government spokesman Lieutenant General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said that the Thai prime minister, General Prayut Chan-ocha will visit the rescue site on Monday to meet the boys' families and to oversee the rescue operation, reported CNN.
The Thai Navy Seals on Sunday posted a photograph on Facebook about the rescue mission that five of their members are involved in. “We, the Thai navy Seals, along with the international diver team, are ready to bring the soccer team home!” they wrote in the caption of the post. Rescue efforts have begun for 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks, the head of the mission said on Sunday.
On Sunday, a Thailand army commander said the ongoing rescue of 12 boys and their coach could take 2-4 days depending on conditions inside the partially flooded cave. The operation which began at 10 am, will take about 11 hours to get the first person out, said officials.
The Thai official in charge of the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach says they're physically ready and mentally determined for their extraction now underway from a partially flooded cave. Chiang Rai acting Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn says 13 ambulances and helicopters in two separate locations are ready to transport them to hospitals. The first is expected to reach safety at 9 pm on Sunday (10 am ET) at the earliest.
The operation has begun to rescue 12 boys and their football coach who will need to dive out of the flooded Thailand cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, with officials saying Sunday morning that "today is D-Day", the Associated Press said.
Chiang Rai acting Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said 13 foreign and five Thai divers were taking part in the rescue and two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. The operation began at 10 am (local time) and he said it would take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.
The only way to bring them out of Tham Luang Nang Non in Chiang Rai province is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL passed out making the dive Friday and died.
Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape a last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are. The path out is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages.
But the governor supervising the mission said earlier that mild weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation that won't last if it rains again.
Before announcing that the rescue was underway, authorities ordered the throngs of media that have gathered at the cave from around the world to leave.
"Everyone who is not involved with the operations has to get out of the area immediately," police announced via loudspeaker at the site on Sunday morning, an Agence France-Presse report said.
"From the situation assessment, we need to use the area to help victims."
The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game June 23. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.
Their plight has transfixed Thailand and the rest of the world, with more than 1,000 journalists registered to cover the rescue staking out a small patch of muddy land at the top of a hill near the entrance to monitor the race against time.
Rescue options
The footballers were found by British cave diving specialists nine days after they ventured in, dishevelled and hungry, on a ledge several kilometres inside the cave.
But initial euphoria over finding them alive quickly turned into deep anxiety as rescuers struggled to find a way to get the footballers out of the flooded cave complex.
Rescuers had fed a kilometres-long air pipe into the cave to restore oxygen levels in the chamber where the team was sheltering with medics and expert divers.
More than 100 exploratory holes had also been bored — some shallow, but the longest 400 metres deep — into the mountainside in an attempt to open a second evacuation route and avoid forcing the boys into a dangerous dive through submerged tunnels.
On Saturday Thai Navy SEALS published touching notes scrawled by the trapped footballers to their families, who had been waiting for them agonisingly close by outside the cave entrance.
The boys urged relatives "not to worry" and asked for their favourite food once they were safely evacuated.
In one, Pheerapat, nicknamed "Night", whose 16th birthday the group were celebrating in the cave when they became stuck on 23 June, said: "I love you, Dad, Mum and my sister. You don't need to be worried about me."
The site near the cave's entrance had swelled with media, volunteers and onlookers since the operation started, and authorities' patience has worn thin.
Mission chief Narongsak said in recent days that medic teams had complained about the media presence and they told him "it will be a problem if they have a real emergency situation".
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 13:59 PM
Highlights
Main 'crisis' point for rescue team: Navigating an extremely narrow tunnel in pitch blackness
Authorities have highlighted the tiny passageway near T-Junction, or Sam Yak in Thai, as the most dangerous element of the journey for the "Wild Boars" team that began on Sunday morning. However, there are many other potential pitfalls too.
Image courtesy: Twitter @AFP
Thailand PM Prayut Chan-ocha to arrive tomorrow to oversee rescue efforts
Thai government spokesman Lieutenant General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said that the Thai prime minister, General Prayut Chan-ocha will visit the rescue site tomorrow to meet the boys' families and to oversee the rescue operation, reported CNN.
Thai cave rescue will take 2-3 days to complete, says official
An effort to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave that began on Sunday will take two to three days to complete, one of the operation leaders said.
"The time duration is... about two to three days, which depends on other factors like the weather," Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakorn, an army commander, told reporters. - AFP
'Ready to bring football team home!' write Thai Navy SEALs
The Thai Navy SEALs on Sunday posted a photograph on Facebook about the rescue mission that five of their members are involved in. “We, the Thai Navy SEALs, along with the international diver team, are ready to bring the soccer team home!” they wrote in the caption of the post.
The Thai Navy SEALs have been staying with the boys in the cave since they were found on Monday night.
Image courtesy: AP
'Families informed about risky mission'
Narongsak Osatanakorn said that the boys are physically ready and mentally determined and their families have also been informed of the risky mission.
Helicopters and ambulances ready to transport boys to hospitals
Narongsak Osatanakorn said that 13 ambulances and helicopters in two separate locations are ready to transport the boys to hospitals.
Rescue operations could take 2-4 days, says army commander
A Thai army commander says the ongoing rescue of 12 boys and their coach could take 2-4 days depending on conditions inside the partially flooded cave.
According to Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakam, the 13 "will continuously come out in approximately 2-4 days, which all may change depending on weather and water conditions." - AP
Five Thai divers, 13 foreign divers conducting rescue ops
The acting Chiang Rai governor told reporters that five Thai divers and 13 foreign divers are conducting the rescue operations on Sunday.
Image courtesy: AP
Media persons asked to clear out
Authorities had earlier on Sunday told the more than 1,000 journalists who had converged near the cave site's entrance to clear the area in preparation for the rescue operation.
"Everyone who is not involved with the operations has to get out of the area immediately," police announced via loudspeaker. - AFP
First boy expected to be brought out of cave at 9 pm
"Today is the D-day. The boys are ready to face any challenges," rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters near the cave site as the threat loomed of monsoon rains causing more flooding in the cave and blocking off a rescue bid.
Narongsak said the first boy was expected to be brought out of the cave by around 9:00 pm (1400 GMT), meaning the trip would take around 11 hours.
13:59 (IST)
Challenges: T-Junction (5/5)
The sliver of space is 1.9 kilometres (1.2 miles) from the shelf where the boys have been sheltering above the waters. After energy-sapping efforts navigating jagged tunnels and clambering up or down rock walls for this distance, they will confront Sam Yak.
"The biggest crisis spot for diving is on the left from the T-Junction," said Narongsak Osottanakorn, the rescue mission chief, in a briefing on 2 July. After that though, the tunnels widen, the waters subside, and walking is even possible, according to authorities, with the rest of the journey expected to be relatively safe as they will have reached a forward operating base inside the cave. - AFP
13:51 (IST)
Challenges: Bad weather (4/5)
The operation was launched after several days of relatively mild weather, as more than 100 million of litres of water were pumped out of the cave.
But weather forecasters warned heavy rain was on its way, which could flood the area completely. They said there was a 60-percent chance of moderate to heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, and that heavier rain would continue from Monday to Thursday.
13:44 (IST)
Challenges: Visibility, panic (3/5)
The water in the cave is muddy and unclear, with one diver comparing it to a cafe latte. The labyrinth has no outside light. The boys will be helped through the darkness by guiding rope, torches and the escorts. Nevertheless, the poor visibility is one of the factors raising concerns about the boys — already traumatised after spending so long in the cave and having to swim underwater — potentially panicking.
"The mental side of this has to be one of the top considerations," Andrew Watson, an experienced rescuer of mineworkers, previously told AFP. "Just one individual panicking can cause a problem," he said.
13:38 (IST)
Challenges: Duration, strength (2/5)
The journey will be a long one. The rescue mission chief, Narongsak Osottanakorn, told reporters on Sunday that the first boy was not expected to emerge until 9 pm (1400 GMT) on Sunday. This tallies with previous estimates from officials that it would take the divers five hours to reach the ledge where the team is trapped, and six hours for the journey out.
The boys were found dishevelled and weak nine days after they ventured in. Although they have been receiving food and medicine since then, their lack of strength could be a crucial factor in determining their fate. - AFP
13:31 (IST)
Challenges in extracting football team (1/5)
Here are some of the challenges that the boys and their coach will face leaving the cave they ventured into on 23 June, becoming trapped more than four kilometres (2.4 miles) from the entrance because of monsoon rains.
Diving ability
The boys, aged from 11 and 16, have no diving experience and some can not even swim. They have received training in recent days in preparation for the extraction effort, but they will have to swim using scuba gear through fast-flowing water in darkness, a challenge for even elite divers. The difficulty of the journey was underscored when a former Thai Navy Seal diver died on Friday after running out of oxygen in the cave.
Thirteen "world class" foreign divers and Thai Navy Seals are involved in the rescue effort. Two divers will escort each of the boys and the coach, aged 25. - AFP
13:23 (IST)
Main 'crisis' point for rescue team: Navigating an extremely narrow tunnel in pitch blackness
Authorities have highlighted the tiny passageway near T-Junction, or Sam Yak in Thai, as the most dangerous element of the journey for the "Wild Boars" team that began on Sunday morning. However, there are many other potential pitfalls too.
Image courtesy: Twitter @AFP
13:18 (IST)
WATCH: Youth football team found trapped inside cave
Video courtesy: Facebook/ @ThaiSEAL
13:09 (IST)
Thailand PM Prayut Chan-ocha to arrive tomorrow to oversee rescue efforts
Thai government spokesman Lieutenant General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said that the Thai prime minister, General Prayut Chan-ocha will visit the rescue site tomorrow to meet the boys' families and to oversee the rescue operation, reported CNN.
13:04 (IST)
Australian doctor-diver part of rescue team
According to The Guardian, Australian doctor and diver Dr Richard Harris, an Adelaide-based anaesthetist was specifically asked to join the rescue mission by the British divers who found the boys trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave on Monday night.
He has previously worked with AusAID Vanuatu and also been an underwater cameraman on National Geographic documentaries and feature films.
On Saturday, Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop, tweeted that Australia was “sending a medical specialist with cave-diving experience to join the team of 17 [Australians] ... helping Thai government rescue 12 boys and soccer coach”.
12:51 (IST)
Thai cave rescue will take 2-3 days to complete, says official
An effort to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave that began on Sunday will take two to three days to complete, one of the operation leaders said.
"The time duration is... about two to three days, which depends on other factors like the weather," Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakorn, an army commander, told reporters. - AFP
12:40 (IST)
Three Thai Navy SEALs, including a doctor, with football team
An update on Saturday from the Thai Navy said three Navy SEALs were with the boys and their coach, one a doctor. The 13 were having health evaluations and rehabilitation, and were being taught diving skills. Food, electrolyte drinks, drinking water, medicine and oxygen canisters have been delivered to them. A major concern of the rescuers is that oxygen levels in their safe space could fall dangerously low.
Image courtesy: AP
12:38 (IST)
Rescue path out complicated due to twists, turns in flooded passages
Getting out via the route the 12 boys and their coach went through looks like the only feasible option, but a high-risk one, Thai officials say. Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape a last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are.
The path out is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages. - AP
12:35 (IST)
Youth football team trapped in cave since 23 June
The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped for two weeks — since June 23, when they went exploring in northern Thailand's Tham Luang Nang Non cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.
The only way to reach them was by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air. - AP
12:31 (IST)
Israeli external affairs ministry hopes for football team's safe return
12:26 (IST)
RECAP: Thai officials aim to rescue kids from cave before rain hits
Worried that heavy monsoon rain could soon make the job even more difficult, Thai officials said on Saturday that they may need to quickly rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a partially flooded cave by helping them make risky dives to safety. - AP
12:14 (IST)
'Ready to bring football team home!' write Thai Navy SEALs
The Thai Navy SEALs on Sunday posted a photograph on Facebook about the rescue mission that five of their members are involved in. “We, the Thai Navy SEALs, along with the international diver team, are ready to bring the soccer team home!” they wrote in the caption of the post.
The Thai Navy SEALs have been staying with the boys in the cave since they were found on Monday night.
Image courtesy: AP
12:11 (IST)
Roads near hospital, where boys will be taken, closed
Traffic around the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, where officials plan to send the boys once they are out of the cave, has been closed, reported The Guardian. It is located 57 kilometres away from the cave.
12:04 (IST)
Elon Musk wishes rescue team good luck
Technology entreprenuer Elon Musk on Sunday wished the 'talented dive team' and said it made sense to begin the rescue operation now considering the monsoon.
Musk had said on Friday he was sending engineers from his SpaceX and Boring Company to attempt a rescue of the youth football team in the Tham Luang cave. He said he was looking at ways to pump water out of the cave or to pump air inside.
"Maybe worth trying: insert a 1m diameter nylon tube (or shorter set of tubes for most difficult sections) through cave network & inflate with air like a bouncy castle," he said on Twitter.
11:56 (IST)
'Families informed about risky mission'
Narongsak Osatanakorn said that the boys are physically ready and mentally determined and their families have also been informed of the risky mission.
11:38 (IST)
Helicopters and ambulances ready to transport boys to hospitals
Narongsak Osatanakorn said that 13 ambulances and helicopters in two separate locations are ready to transport the boys to hospitals.
11:33 (IST)
RECAP: Rescuers drilled holes in the cave to hunt for the boys
Rescuers had fed a kilometre-long air pipe into the cave to restore oxygen levels in the chamber where the team was sheltering with medics and divers. More than 100 exploratory holes had also been bored – some shallow, but the longest 400 metres deep – into the mountainside in an attempt to open a second evacuation route and avoid forcing the boys into the dangerous dive.
11:22 (IST)
'Boys ready to face any challenges': Rescue chief
As the operation to extract the 12 boys and their football coach began, rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said that "the boys are ready to face any challenges."
11:10 (IST)
Support for youth football team pours in from across the world
Messages of support for the "Wild Boars" team have come in from across the world, including from football stars in Russia for the World Cup.
"I've been speaking about it with a few of the boys," said England defender John Stones, according to British media.
"It's so sad to see where they are and we hope they get out safe and sound."
Japan's World Cup squad tweeted a video urging the team to "Hang in there!", while Brazil legend Ronaldo called their plight "terrible".
10:55 (IST)
RECAP: Coach of youth football team 'apologises' to parents in note handed to divers
The coach of the youth football team trapped for two weeks in a flooded Thai cave sent his "apologies" to their parents in a scrawled note handed to divers, as officials Saturday appeared to rule out an immediate rescue.
Ekkapol Chantawong, 25, was for nine days the only adult with the children — aged 11 to 16 — until they were discovered on a muddy ledge by rescue divers on Monday.
"To all the parents, all the kids are still fine. I promise to take the very best care of the kids," he said in a note given to a diver on Friday and published on the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page on Saturday. "Thank you for all the moral support and I apologise to the parents."
10:45 (IST)
Death of former Thai Navy Seal diver underscores danger of rescue ops
The death of a former Thai Navy Seal diver who ran out of oxygen in the cave on Friday underscored the danger of the journey even for adept professionals.
Saman Kunan had been trying to establish an air line in a flooded area with oxygen tanks when he passed out and perished.
10:35 (IST)
Two divers to accompany each boy
The governor in charge of the operation, Narongsak Osatanakorn, says two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. The operation began at 10 a.m. and he said it would take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued. - AP
10:34 (IST)
Rescue operations could take 2-4 days, says army commander
A Thai army commander says the ongoing rescue of 12 boys and their coach could take 2-4 days depending on conditions inside the partially flooded cave.
According to Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakam, the 13 "will continuously come out in approximately 2-4 days, which all may change depending on weather and water conditions." - AP
10:31 (IST)
Preparations made for the rescue operation:
Rescuers had fed a kilometres-long air pipe into the cave to restore oxygen levels in the chamber where the team was sheltering with medics and divers.
More than 100 exploratory holes had also been bored — some shallow, but the longest 400 metres deep — into the mountainside in an attempt to open a second evacuation route and avoid forcing the boys into the dangerous dive. - AP
10:24 (IST)
Five Thai divers, 13 foreign divers conducting rescue ops
The acting Chiang Rai governor told reporters that five Thai divers and 13 foreign divers are conducting the rescue operations on Sunday.
Image courtesy: AP
10:22 (IST)
13 ambulances, helicopters deployed to transport boys to hospitals
Chiang Rai acting Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn says 13 ambulances and helicopters in two separate locations are ready to transport them to hospitals. The first is expected to reach safety at 9 pm on Sunday (10 am ET) at the earliest. - AP
10:20 (IST)
Boys physically, mentally ready for extraction, says Thai offical
The Thai official in charge of the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach says they're physically ready and mentally determined for their extraction now underway from a partially flooded cave. - AP
10:14 (IST)
'Double positive,' says diving instructor
Ivan Katadzic, a Danish diving instructor who has been ferrying oxygen tanks into the cave, said after a dive on Friday he was “double positive” about the mission because the water level had dropped considerably.
Katadzic has not dived the final kilometre to where the boys are stranded on a muddy bank, the most dangerous part of the dive, during which rescuers have to hold their oxygen tanks in front of them to squeeze through submerged holes. - Reuters
10:10 (IST)
Israeli technology used for rescue efforts
As expert divers and volunteers from across the world joined the rescue efforts, technical support also came from many corners. Israeli technology was reportedly used to locate the missing boys who were trapped inside the caves. Maxtech Networks CEO Uzi Hanuni said that their system provided voice, data and video link to the boys.
10:08 (IST)
Underwater escape considered as last option
The only way to bring the boys out is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air.
Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape a last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are. The path out is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages.
Image courtesy: AP
09:58 (IST)
Images from the rescue site
The youth football team's plight has transfixed Thailand and the rest of the world, as authorities have struggled to devise a plan to extract the boys and their coach through twisting, narrow and jagged passageways that in some places are completely flooded. - AFP
09:56 (IST)
Media persons asked to clear out
Authorities had earlier on Sunday told the more than 1,000 journalists who had converged near the cave site's entrance to clear the area in preparation for the rescue operation.
"Everyone who is not involved with the operations has to get out of the area immediately," police announced via loudspeaker. - AFP
09:55 (IST)
First boy expected to be brought out of cave at 9 pm
"Today is the D-day. The boys are ready to face any challenges," rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters near the cave site as the threat loomed of monsoon rains causing more flooding in the cave and blocking off a rescue bid.
Narongsak said the first boy was expected to be brought out of the cave by around 9:00 pm (1400 GMT), meaning the trip would take around 11 hours.
09:49 (IST)
Operations to rescue trapped boys in Thailand cave begin
Rescue efforts have begun for 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks, the head of the mission said on Sunday.
The "Wild Boars" team has been confined in a cramped chamber several kilometres (miles) inside the Tham Luang cave complex since 23 June, when they went in after football practice and were hemmed in by monsoon floods.