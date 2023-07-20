Thai interim Prime Minister urges for calm after Pita Limjaroenrat's PM bid fails

Thai interim Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged for calm on Thursday after the military and pro-royalist MPs blocked a popular progressive candidate’s bid to succeed him.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s party won the most seats in the May elections, but he was abruptly removed from parliament on Wednesday, which then refused to allow him a second vote to become the kingdom’s next prime minister.

About 1,000 people came that night for a peaceful protest to voice their outrage at the Harvard-educated liberal leader’s failed push for power before dispersing quietly.

Thailand is no stranger to political instability, and Prayut, who took power in a 2014 coup, “understood” Pita’s followers, according to his administration.

But he also implored the public to “move Thailand forward in a democratic way alongside the monarchy,” spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said.

“The expressions of opinion and political activities need to be peaceful, without violence, and without destroying the economy, trade and investment.”

Pita’s Move Forward Party (MFP) has ridden high on the support of young and urban Thais frustrated by nearly a decade of army-backed rule, but Thailand’s establishment vehemently opposes its agenda.

The party has refused to compromise on its pledge to revise the kingdom’s strict royal defamation law, which can allow convicted critics of the monarchy to be jailed for up to 15 years.

Its reformist platform also poses a threat to family-owned business monopolies that play an outsized role in the kingdom’s economy.

‘Until we meet again’

Pita was suspended from parliament by the Constitutional Court when it decided to proceed with a case that could see him disqualified as an MP altogether for owning shares in a media company.

Lawmakers are forbidden from doing so under Thailand’s constitution, though the television station in question has not broadcast since 2007.

Pita was defiant as he left parliament on Wednesday, raising his fist to supporters and bidding farewell “until we meet again”.

But he has vowed to step aside to make way for another party to form a government now that his second attempt at the premiership has failed, after falling short by dozens of votes last week.

The coalition backing him is expected to fall in line behind property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, potentially relegating the MFP to serve in opposition.

Srettha’s Pheu Thai party is seen as a vehicle for the Shinawatra political clan, whose members include two former prime ministers ousted by military coups in 2006 and 2014.