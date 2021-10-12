World

Thai cafe makes a splash with its flooded interiors

The Chaopraya Antique Café, in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, has customers flocking to it to enjoy tasty food as murky brown floodwater laps at their tables

FP Staff October 12, 2021 07:56:46 IST
A flood-hit riverside restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. Welcome to Chaopraya Antique Café, which is full as ever, offering an experience the canny owner calls “hot-pot surfing.” AFP

Owner Titiporn Jutimanon was convinced the bout of flooding in Thailand could be the end of a business already struggling from the pandemic. But with the rising tide of the Chao Phraya river came an unexpected opportunity. And she's glad she was able to cash in on it. AFP

Customers revel in shin-deep dining, and the thrill of avoiding the waves created by passing boats. “Customers absolutely love the waves,” said Titiporn, adding, "What I thought would be a crisis turned into an opportunity.” AFP

Customers cheer and laugh as their wooden stools are knocked over by the water that breaches the restaurant. It holds two sittings each day for diners to enjoy the experience when the water levels are highest. AFP

Often the staff and customers have to sit in water that rises to more than 50 centimetres (20 inches). But customers seem excited about the entire experience and call it a great atmosphere. AFP

"This is a great atmosphere. During this flood crisis this has became the restaurant’s signature attraction. So I wanted to challenge myself and try out this new experience," one of the customers was quoted as saying by The Associated Press. AFP

The success of the restaurant means that the staff continues to be employed and the publicity from the media — local and international — ensures people keep thronging the place. AFP

Would you dare to eat in this eatery? All we know, is that for those who like to wash their food down with water, this would be the place for you. AFP

Updated Date: October 12, 2021 08:03:21 IST

