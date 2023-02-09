Texas sues Biden administration over abortion pills

Texas: A rule forcing pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion drugs is being challenged in court by Texas, which is also suing the Biden administration.

60,000 retail pharmacies across the nation received instructions from the Department of Health and Human Services in the middle of July, barely three and a half weeks after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade.

According to the instructions, the government authorities warned them that they risked breaking the law if they refused to give prescriptions for drugs that induce abortions.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the case against the HHS on Tuesday in the Western District of Texas Midland Division.

Paxton contends in the complaint that the Supreme Court’s ruling from the summer demonstrates that states have the authority to enact their own abortion-related legislation and that the federal government has no right to interfere.

According to Paxton, pharmacies that provide abortion drugs in jurisdictions with strong restrictions on the procedure may be breaking the law.

The Biden Administration is attempting to frighten every pharmacy in America by threatening to withhold government funds, according to Paxton, who added in a statement that the administration is aware it lacks the legal authority to enact its radical abortion agenda.

“It won’t work, I’m afraid.”

“Texas and many other states across the nation have dutifully approved legislation to protect the unborn, and we are not going to back down just because unelected bureaucrats in Washington seek to implement illegal, radical federal policies,” the statement said.

The U.S. Food and Medicine Administration last month permitted Americans to obtain the abortion drug mifepristone through mail-order pharmacies or at retail chains like CVS or Walgreens as long as it is under the supervision of a licenced doctor or licenced pharmacy.

For the ability to mail abortion drugs, both chains claimed they were requesting FDA certification.

However, a coalition of 20 state attorneys general, including Missouri’s Andrew Bailey, warned CVS and Walgreens in a letter that sending abortion drugs by mail might be against the law.

Federal law specifically forbids sending or receiving any drugs that will “be utilised or applied for inducing abortions” through the mail, according to Bailey.

““Every material or thing designed, adapted, or intended for inducing abortion…shall not be delivered in the mails,” the text states clearly. Additionally, it is a federal crime for someone to “knowingly take any such thing from the mails for the purpose of spreading.””

The Texas complaint was filed only days before a federal judge in the Lone Star State is anticipated to rule on abortion drugs.

A conservative legal organisation filed a lawsuit in November demanding that the U.S. Food and Medicine Administration rescind its clearance of the drug mifepristone and remove it from the market on the grounds that it causes people harm.

Mifepristone would be banned nationwide, even in areas where the procedure is permitted, if the Texas judge rules in the plaintiffs’ favour.

