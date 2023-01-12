Texas: Punished by coach with 400 push-ups an hour, high school footballers land in hospital

Texas (US): A number of football players from Texas high school were rushed to hospital after their coach made them complete up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment.

John Harrell, the head football coach at Rockwall-Heath High School, has been placed on administrative leave while a third party looks into the matter, the institution informed parents in a letter, according to Dallas’ Fox station.

At the prestigious public school just outside of Dallas, the alleged event took place on Friday during an eighth-period physical education class.

According to the Dallas Morning News, one mother alleges that her son was made to perform 300 to 400 push-ups without any water breaks. She did not want to be named for fear of reprisal.

The newspaper reported that after being admitted to the hospital, her son was found to have rhabdomyolysis, which can lead to renal failure or damage.

According to the report, at least eight students required hospitalisation as a result of the intense workout.

Officials said in the letter to parents that the school was made aware of what occurred on Monday and that action was taken right afterwards.

“Please be aware that the district took action right away to resolve the problem and offer assistance to our students,” said the school administration.

JUST IN: Rockwall-Heath’s varsity football coach, John Harrell, is now on administrative leave pending a third-party investigation after several students needed medical attention/hospitalization after an offseason workout last Friday. This letter 👇🏻 was sent to parents today. pic.twitter.com/nL28qdGOZn — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) January 10, 2023

The district is also adopting emergency measures, like as contacting the proper outside entities and putting Coach

Harrell on administrative leave while the inquiry is ongoing.

The letter stated that district officials and campus staff had spoken with the impacted families and student-athletes.Harrell has been a part of the Rockwall-Heath football programme since 2019 and has been the head coach there for a year.

He has also served as a coach at other North Texas schools.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.