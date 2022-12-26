Texas governor ‘dropped’ migrants at Kamala Harris’ home amid freezing temperatures

Texas: Three buses full of migrants were dropped off at US Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington DC on the eve of Christmas while the country was reeling under freezing temperatures.

The bus – which carried around 110 to 130 migrants –, according to media reports, arrived from Texas and contained asylum seekers from Ecuador, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Peru and Colombia.

Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus drop-offs align with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Amid sub-zero temperatures, some migrants were even seen wearing only shorts and sweatshirts.

Two of the three buses were taken to local shelters said an administration official aware of the situation. The migrants were given blankets and warm clothes before they were taken to a local church.

Texas governor sent buses in the past too

Greg Abbott, Texas’ far-right governor, is known to have sent migrant buses to Harris’ Naval Observatory home.

Amy Fischer, organiser of the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told ABC7, “It really does show the cruelty behind Governor Abbott and his insistence on continuing to bus people here without care about people arriving late at night on Christmas Eve when the weather is so cold.”

Tatiana Laborde of SAMU First Response – an aid group – said that similar migrant drop-offs have been made in Washington since April.

She told CNN, “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.”

Local organizers had expected the buses to arrive Sunday but found out Saturday that the group would get to Washington early, Laborde said. The people on board included young children.

Washington blames the Texas governor

The White House has, considering Abbott’s previous such attempt, put the blame on the far-right Texas governor by calling the move a “cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt.”

The White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan said in a statement, “Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities.”

On the other hand, Abbott wrote a letter to President Joe Biden last week emphasizing the need to device a solution to the border crisis. He wrote, “You and your administration must stop the lie that the border is secure and instead immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire problems you have caused.”

According to CNN, Abbott is one of the three Republicans who has taken credit for busing and flying migrants to north America this year to protest against the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

With inputs from agencies.

