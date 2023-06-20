Tesla factory in India soon? PM Modi to meet Elon Musk in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his maiden State visit to the US. The Indian PM who embarked for the United States on Tuesday morning will be meeting around 24 people during his 3-day visit.

The agenda of Modi and Musk meeting has not been disclosed but it comes within days after the billionaire entrepreneur revealed his strong interest in establishing a prominent presence in India’s dynamic market.

As per reports, Tesla, the most valuable car makers, has been actively looking out for a suitable location in India for its upcoming factory and aims to finalise the decision within this year.

Last month, Musk took to social media to express his enthusiasm and confidently declared, “As promised,” hinting at Tesla’s long-awaited entry into the Indian market.

Also, Tesla is already in discussions with Indian government officials and has been seeking incentives as well as grants to set up a factory in the country for the production of their EVs and batteries.

This is, however, not the first meeting between Modi and Musk. They have earlier met in 2015 when the Indian PM visited to Tesla Motors factory in California.

Who will PM Modi meet in the US?

PM Modi will be landing in New York on 21 June. He is on his first State visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

PM Modi will celebrate International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the first day of his State visit.

On the second day, he will address the US Congress, the first Indian leader to do it twice.

During his visit, the Indian Prime Minister will join Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address the vibrant Indian-American community and hold discussions with business leaders.

Apart from these, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet as many as 24 people, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more.

According to ANI, apart from interaction with Musk, PM Modi will be meeting astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), economist Paul Romer, and statistician Nicholas Nassim Taleb.

The Indian Prime Minister will also meet investor Ray Dalio author and researcher Jeff Smith, US’ former trade representative Michael Froman, diplomat Daniel Russel and defence expert Elbridge Colby, physician and Nobel laureate Dr Peter Agre, healthcare expert Dr Stephen Klasko and Indian-American businesswoman and artist Chandrika Tandon.

A report by NDTV quoted sources saying that the Prime Minister Modi’s interactions with these people will be aimed at understanding the developments in the US and exploring possible collaborations.

