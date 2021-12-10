Taking to his social media account, the Tesla CEO wrote that we wanted to try being a full-time influencer.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often shocked and surprised his followers on social media with his tweets. This time is no different, with the SpaceX founder being talked about due to his latest tweet.

The world’s richest man is planning to quit his job. Yes, you heard it right! Taking to his social media account, the Tesla CEO wrote that we wanted to try being a full-time influencer.

“Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time,” he tweeted. This one tweet has left people confused while influencers worry about their jobs.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1469153995428085762?s=20

For the unversed, Elon Musk, is not only the CEO of Tesla, but the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX. He also heads the brain-chip start-up Neuralink and an infrastructure organisation called The Boring Company.

Minutes after the tweet went viral, a slew of reactions followed on social media. Some users put forward ideas to help the Tesla CEO out while others posed challenging questions to the billionaire industrialist. Musk’s post also saw several people sending in alternative careers for him like rapping to Minecraft as well as pole dancing. Among the many suggestions, Elon Musk responded to a few with emojis.

Jimmy Donaldson, who is a popular American YouTube sensation known as Mr Beast, commented saying that he will coach Musk on how to get YouTube views. The billionaire replied with folded hands to the message.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1469160298158383109?s=20

Meanwhile, another user asked him, in a sarcastic manner, where he would live after quitting his job.

https://twitter.com/hakki_alkan/status/1469156668974014469?s=20

Few people even reminded Musk that he is already an influencer as his tweets and opinions on social media make a huge difference in the economy as well as in the cryptocurrency sector.

https://twitter.com/Jessewelle/status/1469156708173815809?s=20

There was one user who also proposed an idea where the Tesla giant company could livestream driving in Tesla cars.

https://twitter.com/Rakin/status/1469161851560804353?s=20

Apart from being the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk is famous on the internet for his comments. Social media users love him for his banter and his posts, which range from sharing memes to talking about the digital tokens Dogecoin and Shibu Ina.

What are your thoughts about Musk's latest tweet?