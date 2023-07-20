Tesla autopilot faces intense scrutiny following California crash that killed two
The tragedy left Martinez deceased and the baby, named Charlie, clinging to life in the hospital with the help of life support. Charlie was later declared brain dead from injuries sustained in the horrific accident
Tesla’s Autopilot system is once again under intense investigation by federal officials in the US after a devastating car crash in California claimed the lives of a teenager and a baby.
The incident occurred on July 5, when a 2018 Tesla Model 3, carrying the baby, their parents, an elderly uncle, and a six-year-old child, collided head-on with a 2013 Subaru Impreza driven by a 17-year-old named Andy Martinez.
The tragedy left Martinez deceased and the baby, named Charlie, clinging to life in the hospital with the help of life support. Charlie was later declared brain dead from injuries sustained in the horrific accident. The GoFundMe page set up by an aunt reveals the other Tesla occupants suffered severe injuries.
Related Articles
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now investigating whether Autopilot played a role in the tragedy. This isn’t the first time Autopilot has come under scrutiny; federal officials have already examined more than three dozen crash cases, involving 22 fatalities, linked to the driver assist technology.
This recent tragedy raises critical questions about the safety of such technologies on public roads, particularly with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s persistent claims that the vehicles are nearing full self-driving capability. The New York Times reported last year that the lack of verifiable data makes it difficult to determine the true safety benefits of Autopilot.
Following the incident, many on social media, expressed concerns about the lack of data, stating that the public needs assurance that these systems live up to their safety claims.
also read
Tesla builds first Cybertruck after two years of delays
Tesla founder Elon Musk introduced the pickup truck in a 2019 reveal where the vehicle’s designer cracked the vehicle’s supposedly unbreakable ”armor glass” windows.
India's Tesla Dreams Dashed? No tax waivers for Elon Musk’s EV company as they look to set up factories
Elon Musk's Tesla is not being considered for any tax or duty waivers at the moment, revealed India's Revenue Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra. Last time Tesla was looking to set up a factory in India, they faced similar issues, because of which they left
Most affordable Tesla: EV maker launches Cybertruck-like quadbikes for kids in China @Rs 1.5 lakh
Although the Tesla Cyberquad for kids was showcased long ago, it is sold only in select countries. Because of China's value in the EV business, Tesla often launches some seriously awesome product and tech in the country from time to time