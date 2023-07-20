Tesla autopilot faces intense scrutiny following California crash that killed two

Tesla’s Autopilot system is once again under intense investigation by federal officials in the US after a devastating car crash in California claimed the lives of a teenager and a baby.

The incident occurred on July 5, when a 2018 Tesla Model 3, carrying the baby, their parents, an elderly uncle, and a six-year-old child, collided head-on with a 2013 Subaru Impreza driven by a 17-year-old named Andy Martinez.

The tragedy left Martinez deceased and the baby, named Charlie, clinging to life in the hospital with the help of life support. Charlie was later declared brain dead from injuries sustained in the horrific accident. The GoFundMe page set up by an aunt reveals the other Tesla occupants suffered severe injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is now investigating whether Autopilot played a role in the tragedy. This isn’t the first time Autopilot has come under scrutiny; federal officials have already examined more than three dozen crash cases, involving 22 fatalities, linked to the driver assist technology.

This recent tragedy raises critical questions about the safety of such technologies on public roads, particularly with Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s persistent claims that the vehicles are nearing full self-driving capability. The New York Times reported last year that the lack of verifiable data makes it difficult to determine the true safety benefits of Autopilot.

Following the incident, many on social media, expressed concerns about the lack of data, stating that the public needs assurance that these systems live up to their safety claims.