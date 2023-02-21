Islamabad: In a horrifying incident raising concerns over the security situation in educational institutions across Pakistan, the professor of a government-run university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar was shot dead by a watchman using an AK-47 rifle.

The incident took place on the premises of Peshawar’s Islamia College University on Sunday. A CCTV footage of the professor’s killing has gone viral on social media, where people have called the accused security guard as a “terrorist in uniform”.

In the CCTV footage, the professor and the watchman can be seen firing at each other after a verbal spat took place between them, ARY News reported.

In the firing incident, professor Bashir Ahmed was killed on the spot. He was a lecturer at the varsity’s English department.

Sources said that there was a dispute between the varsity professor and the watchman for a long time.

The watchman fled from the spot after the incident, informed police, adding that an investigation has been launched and the raids are being carried out to arrest the accused watchman.

The administration of the Islamia College University has decided to close the institution for five days in the name of “spring recess” after the brutal murder of Bashir Ahmed caused unrest, anger and fear among academic circles, local media reported.

The 40-years-old professor was a father of two minor sons and was the lone bread winner of his extended family. He used to live on the campus along with his elderly father and brother. Ahmed belonged to the Tordher village in Pakistan’s Mardan district.

On the other hand, the watchman, named Sher Mohammad, belonged to the Sarband village. He was retired from the security forces, and was reemployed in the university. Mohammad was known in the university for his offensive attitude.

Shockingly, a verbal spat between the victim and the accused took place a month back and the watchman had reportedly been seen aiming his official rifle – AK-47 – at him. However, the matter was resolved amicably then, reports said.

Soon after the news of shooting became public, several social media users questioned the security situation in the cash strapped nation.

“The guard who killed a lecturer of Islamia College University Peshawar earlier today. Looks like a terrorist in uniform,” one user wrote.

Another one added, “What’s going on in our country? A professor of Islamia College University, Peshawar was killed on Sunday by a guard of the university after crossfire between both parties.”

