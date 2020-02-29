Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in California - county health officials

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A tenth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in California, health officials from Santa Clara County said on Friday.The county's top health official said she would provide further information at a news conference later on Friday afternoon. It was the third confirmed case of coronavirus in the county, which includes the Silicon Valley tech hub.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

