Ten-year-old boy tries to steal white cap of Pope Francis; watch viral video here

A 10-year-old-boy’s endearing move stole the show at Pope Francis’ audience at the Vatican. A video, shared on Twitter by news agency Reuters, has now gone viral on social media in which the boy can be seen going up to the Pope while he was addressing the large Paul VI hall. The boy then began jumping in front of the Pope and clearly gave a sign that he wanted to stay with him for a while. The boy’s move caused no alarm for security officials and they did not even try to stop him.

A boy stole the show at Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican. The boy, who the pope later said had a medical ‘limitation,’ walked on and off the stage freely, returning to the center several times as the pope continued his address pic.twitter.com/uUQHdgRir5 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

Looking at the boy’s enthusiasm to interact and be with the Pope, Monsigor Leonardo Sapienza, the head of the protocol, got up from his chair and offered it to the boy, who sat on the pope’s right.

The little boy seemed to be amused by the Pope’s zucchetto - the white skull cap worn by him. He kept pointing at it many times and the officials who were present around took the hint of what the boy wished for. They brought a similar cap and gave it to him. This gesture by the officials was applauded by the huge crowd present there and was followed by laughter.

According to Reuters’ tweet, Pope Francis later said that the boy had a medical limitation.

The 10-year-old’s joy had no bounds when he was seated next to the pope and applauded with excitement. He also walked freely on the stage and returned several times to the center of the stage while the audience was listening to the Pope reading his address.

The Pope said that he was thankful to the boy for the lesson he gave as his actions came straight from the heart. He also hoped that the Lord helped the child in his limitation as he grew.