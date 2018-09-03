You are here:
Ten shot at California apartment complex, three critical; police looking for suspect, motive

World Reuters Sep 03, 2018 18:13:27 IST

California: Ten people, including children, were shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California Sunday night, police said, with three people in dire condition.

Representational image. Reuters

"We got a call about 10:45 pm for shots fired," said San Bernardino spokesman Captain Richard Lawhead. "We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical."

The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 96 kilometre east of Los Angeles.

People were gathered outside playing games in a common area of an apartment complex of about 100 units, police said.

Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, he said.

The shooting took place a week after a gunman shot nine people and killed two competitors at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida 26 August.


Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 18:13 PM

