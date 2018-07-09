Ten killed in Turkish train accident - TV stations

ANKARA (Reuters) - Ten people were killed and 73 were injured in a train accident in northwest Turkey on Sunday, television channels quoted the health ministry undersecretary as saying.

The train, carrying 362 passengers, came off the rails in northwest Turkey after heavy rain and a landslide on to the tracks, officials said. [L8N1U40ON]

