Telsa CEO Elon Musk takes son 'X AE A-XII to Starbase, picture goes viral

Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk created a buzz on social media after he posted a picture with his son, X Æ A-12 at the Space X starbase in Texas. In the image, the Tesla founder can be seen walking in front of the prototype Starship rocket with his son strapped onto him.

The photograph of the father-son duo has been liked over 1 lakh times on the microblogging site. As the caption mentions, Musk was there while the Starship booster engines were being installed for the first orbital flight.

Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight pic.twitter.com/yhqrNFBclh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2021

Several people commented on the picture of Musk with X AE A-XII. A Twitter user named Owen Sparks said that Musk may be the boss but 'X' is in charge.

Elon you may be the boss, but we all know X is in charge! pic.twitter.com/M2YPjaMpLW — Owen Sparks 🌎 (@OwenSparks_) August 2, 2021

Another user shared the picture of a blanket, asking the CEO if he ever received the item which she sent. The user also added she loves that X is there with Musk.

So awesome, @elonmusk! I love it that X is there with you - did you ever receive the blanket that I knitted for him? pic.twitter.com/dAwjD9iiHn — Mallory Tompsett #GigaTexas (@biogirl09) August 2, 2021

X AE A-XII was born on 4 May 2020. He is the half-brother to five of Musk's children from his first marriage with Canadian author Justine Wilson. X was born to Musk and his partner Canadian singer Grimes.