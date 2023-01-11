Teenager vandalises ex's home, shoves apples in car's exhaust after break-up

London (UK): A 19-year-old girl from an English village vowed vengeance on her ex-boyfriend for ending their on-and-off relationship by stuffing apples into his car’s exhaust and carving abuses on his garden gate.

Jack McMahon’s car was vandalised by 19-year-old Melanie Meigh with spray paint, and she also deflated the tyres after having earlier told him, “I hope you like your car.”

Following a tip, McMahon hurried home from work to discover Meigh alerting him that her family from London was “on the way up” at his home in the wealthy Cheshire village of Tarporley.

She was found to have fled with McMahon’s passport, a set of spanners, and $12 in cash.

An investigation revealed that she took apples from a nearby tree to cover his exhaust.

Meigh called the victim several more times after that, boasting, “I have your passport,” “Hope you like apples,” and “Cheers for the spanners.”

She was eventually jailed for the damage along with a male buddy as they were both found lingering inside McMahon’s house.

Meigh of Middlewich, Cheshire, who attended the specialised land-based Reaseheath College in Cheshire, acknowledged four offences of criminal damage, three offences of stealing, and one offence of harassment in Warrington

Magistrates Court.

The episodes took place in August, after McMahon met Meigh online, according to prosecutor Arron Smith.

The prosecutor told reporters that McMahon knew Meigh for about three weeks and had met her on a dating app.

“He had been sexual with her, but they weren’t dating.” He made the decision that he did not want to continue the

connection ” He asked Meigh to leave his address that day, August 12, in the wee hours of the morning.

However, the victim agreed to let her stay at the address even though a friend was coming to pick her up.

“He went to work the following day, but not before they had a disagreement about something with Meigh.

She said, “I hope you like your automobile,” and stated that his house will be destroyed ”

He learned that a black Nissan pickup truck was outside his property later, during work. Later, he realised that the damage had already been done.”

The context of what happened was also compromised, according to Smith: “When the guy came home, he did see Miss

Meigh standing at the doorway. The victim said a call was made. Then Meigh informed him that her family from London was travelling upward,” he said.

“He took it as a threat that people were coming up from London and would be attending his property,” he added.

Smith, the prosecutor said, “The criminal harm can be seen as a retaliation. It was obvious that it was some type of payback for how or why the relationship ended.

Reportedly, Meigh was previously convicted of an assault and violence in February 2021, which resulted in a referral order.

Stuart Flood, a defence attorney, said that the prior case involved an altercation with her mother, with whom she is currently on better terms.

“It was a very brief connection, as you have heard, so there is a little bit of immaturity here,” Flood added.

“I’m not sure if it is revenge; perhaps it is using the word too strongly. But this place is full of pettiness,” she said.

“All of the offences are quite minor. When she was staying there, there was some obscene language on the fencing, apples in the exhaust, and some theft from the property,” she said.

Defendant Flood told media that Meigh lives on her own and is seven months pregnant with a third person’s baby whom she stopped dating quite some time ago.

Reportedly, she was granted bail under the condition that she make no contact with Jack McMahon in any way after the magistrates postponed sentencing until February 1 for probation reports.

