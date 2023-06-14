A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday at a firing range on a Japanese army base, where an 18-year-old army trainee opened fire on fellow soldiers, resulting in the death of two and injuring three others.

The suspect was promptly apprehended at the scene in Gifu prefecture, central Japan, on charges of attempted murder, as confirmed by the police.

During a shooting exercise at the Hino Kihon firing range, the assailant discharged a rifle at other soldiers, one of whom was a 25-year-old soldier.

The Ground Self Defense Force, Japan’s army, confirmed that two of the wounded soldiers succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

While investigations are ongoing, an anonymous army official, adhering to protocol, mentioned that there were other participants present during the training at the time of the shooting.

Japan has traditionally been renowned for its safety standards and stringent gun control laws.

However, in recent years, the country has experienced instances of high-profile violence, such as shootings, random knifings on subways, arson attacks, and an alarming rise in homemade guns and explosives.

In April, there was an incident where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida narrowly escaped harm when a suspect threw a pipe bomb at an election campaign venue. Furthermore, in July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated by an assailant wielding a handmade gun.

Just last month, in Nagano prefecture, a man was arrested after allegedly shooting two police officers to death following the murder of two women with a knife.

