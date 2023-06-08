Technical team at Indian Embassy in Kabul monitoring the ground situation, working to help Afghans: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the technical team at the Indian Embassy in Kabul is monitoring the situation on ground to see how New Delhi can help the Afghan people.

“We pulled back the India-based diplomats and staff after the Taliban took control of Kabul. At that time we had legitimate security concerns. With the passage of time, we have sent back a technical team to the Embassy. They have been there for some time. Their job is essentially to monitor the situation and to see how we can support the Afghan people,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told ANI.

No country recognises the Taliban regime which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. However, India is among a dozen countries that run missions in Kabul. In 2022, India reopened its Kabul Embassy as a “technical mission,” The Hindu reported.

