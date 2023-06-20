Teachers 'drugging' KG kids in Taiwan, parents panic

Parents in Taiwan are protesting over reports of kindergarten students being drugged, sparking widespread concern.

Teachers at a kindergarten in New Taipei City are facing accusations of administering cough syrups containing substances such as phenobarbital and benzodiazepines to sedate the young children.

The motive behind these actions remains unclear, and police have been investigating the case for weeks.

In response to the scandal, parents have taken to protesting outside government buildings, demanding greater transparency in the ongoing police investigation.

Many criticize authorities for their lack of public disclosure regarding the incident. The gravity of the situation has led to heightened scrutiny, with a separate case emerging in Kaohsiung, involving medical practitioners found guilty of misconduct and improper use of phenobarbital on approximately 20 children.

To address public concerns, Taipei City Hospital has initiated free blood tests for preschool children to check for traces of sedatives. The scandal first came to light in May when parents of children attending a private preschool in New Taipei City reported their suspicions of unknown drugs being administered to their children.

Parents noted withdrawal-like symptoms, including irritability, restlessness, disturbed sleep, and leg cramps.

As investigations continue, the kindergarten at the center of the controversy, affiliated with the Kid Castle Educational Institute, has been ordered to close.

The school’s directors have been fined, and the principal and teachers have undergone police questioning. Authorities are treating the case as a criminal investigation.

While some school staff members claimed that parents had consented to a list of medicines provided by the school, questions have been raised by concerned parents regarding the medications used.

Phenobarbital is typically prescribed for epilepsy treatment and surgical anesthesia, and its availability is limited. Benzodiazepines, on the other hand, are commonly prescribed for severe anxiety and are known to be highly addictive.

Overdosing on these substances can result in drowsiness and respiratory difficulties. The situation continues to unfold as authorities seek to uncover the motives and bring justice to those responsible for this distressing incident.

