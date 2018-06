MOSCOW (Reuters) - A taxi ran into crowds of people in central Moscow on Saturday, injuring seven, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing a source in the emergency services.

"According to preliminary information, seven people were injured," TASS cited the source as saying.

