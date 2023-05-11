With a renewed focus on combating major fraud in the country, the French government is planning to increase enforcement of taxation controls and toughen penalties for tax evasion, said Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gabriel Attal.

A series of measures were presented by the French government on Tuesday to fight tax fraud committed by both individuals and multinationals.

As part of the plan, the measures look to increase tax fraud checks by 25 per cent between now and 2027 on the highest earners, while the 100 largest multinationals will undergo administrative checks every other year.

Attal said the efforts would be focused on the “high end of the spectrum, on the biggest scams, the most complex ones, those that often have international involvement.”

“We are planning to pile pressure on the super-rich and the multinationals, thus alleviating the pressure on the middle classes and small business owners,” a Russia Today report, citing France Inter radio, quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

“There is an overwhelming majority of French, who work and pay taxes, who are victims of this fraud,” Attal added.

In addition, Attal emphasised the need to “alleviate the pressure on the small taxpayers” by streamlining the disclosure process and implementing “an automatic penalty waiver for the first error.”

Additionally, he promised to provide “an automatic reverse of penalty” in the event that the government made a mistake, favouring the taxpayer.

The country’s authorities, as per the plan, will be expected to conduct tax audits of the 100 largest companies on the stock market every other year.

To carry out such an extensive exercise by 2027, the ministry plans to hire 1,500 additional employees. The plan also envisages a new tax intelligence service to be set up under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, with a hundred “elite agents” to be hired in the fight against major tax fraud at international level.

Plan lacks ambition, say experts

However, the experts warned the plan lacks ambition and fails to tackle the problem at its roots.

“There is a lot of interesting announcements, but it lacks ambition,” EURACTIV quoted far-left MP and the National Assembly’s special rapporteur on tax evasion Charlotte Leduc as saying .

While most of the focus is on tax fraud – policing those that misbehave – the plan is light on anything regarding tax evasion, the practice of which is rooted in legal loopholes in national and international legislation, making it legal, “though unacceptable”, Leduc said.

The MP said that she cannot help but see the new plans as a communications stunt, as the government tries to ease tensions over the recently-adopted pensions reform, a hotly contested piece of legislation that brought millions to the streets.

To Damien Carême, a French green MEP and rapporteur for the EU Anti-Money Laundering package, the announcements also fall short of anything concrete.

“Member states shy away from going head-to-head with tax havens, and properly fight tax evasion,” he told EURACTIV, blaming France for its lack of ambition at the EU level, and in international OECD negotiations over a minimum corporate tax on multinationals.

According to the latest data provided by French authorities, anti-tax fraud measures have helped to claim a return of €14.6 billion (almost $16 billion) to the treasury, an increase of 8.2 per cent compared to 2021.

