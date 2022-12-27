'Taste of their own medicine': Watch Iranian woman knock off cleric's turban

Tehran: Iran has reached its 100th day of protest which was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in police custody after she wore her hijab “improperly.”

As anti-regime protests continue to intensify in the country, viral video of a woman toppling the turban of a cleric has been making several rounds on Twitter.

The tactic has been used during the earlier days of protests too and has been symbolic against the anti-regime movement.

The video, which was shared by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, shows a woman running towards two to three clerics in a street in Tehran before she runs and knocks off the turban of one of the clerics.

“A brave girl from Tehran knocks the turban of a cleric. The person who sent this video said, ‘We ordinary Iranians have been deprived of our security for more than 40 years by clerics. Let these clerics also get a taste of their own medicine’,” wrote Amini on her Twitter account.

Boy held for tossing turbans of clerics

In November, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in the north-western city of Tabriz for allegedly knocking off the turbans of clerics, according to BBC.

The young boy was held for 10 days before he was released following which he committed suicide. His parents blamed authorities for mistreating their son in prison which eventually led to his suicide.

100 days of Iran protest

The unrest in Iran that has drawn the attention of the entire world and is being considered the most impactful and longest-running protest the country has seen since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 has now covered 100 days.

The Human Rights Activists’ News Agency says that around 500 protestors including 69 children have lost their lives during the demonstrations ever since it began in September.

Since then, two protestors have been executed and 26 others face trials that will decide their death sentences.

