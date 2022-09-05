Tanzanian content creators Kili and Neema Paul join the 'Kala Chashma' bandwagon

The brother-sister duo are known for their videos of lip-syncing to Indian songs and film dialogues

If we talk about one song that has currently made people across the globe shake a leg, then Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra’s Kala Chashma will wear the crown. Travelling across continents, the trend even made international stars like Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon groove to it. Now it seems that the Kala Chashma fever has even affected Tanzanian social media influencers, Kili Paul and Neema Paul.

While the content creators are well known for their lip-syncing videos on iconic Bollywood tracks, it appears that Kala Chashma forced them to join in the trend.

Dropping their version of the Kala Chashma, Kili and Neema took to their official Instagram account to share the video. In the now-viral video, the internet sensations can be seen grooving to the song, sung by Amar Arshi.

Following the trend, the video opens by showing Kili entering with the support of a stick, but falls down and starts shaking his torso. While Neema forgot her steps midway, Kili just nailed it with his perfect grip on the peppy beat. He even went on to do the hook step of the song. While sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “Neema couldn’t keep up but love this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Apart from being flooded with laughing and red heart emoticons, innumerable social media users praised the duo for their performance. There were many who responded to Kili’s caption and complimented Neema for attempting the trend. Their entertaining video was even acknowledged by Australian rules footballer Akec Makur Chuot, who took to the comments section and wrote, “Future movie stars”

One user commented, “Still the energy she is trying to match is commendable...God bless you both.” Another remarked, “M obsessed with this song. Where’s the dark sunglasses”. A third user commented, “Great, Love you bro.” Talking about the song’s energy, one person wrote, “If you can sit still to this…You’re dead.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.