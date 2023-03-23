Tanzania on edge over deadly Marburg virus, declares it epidemic

Kagera: Five fatalities and three additional cases of the deadly Marburg viral disease (MVD) were recorded at a hospital in Tanzania’s northwestern Kagera region, prompting the country leaders to announce the epidemic in the region.

According to the World Health Organization(WHO), 161 individuals have been identified as being at risk of infection through contact tracing.

The government has sent a squad of emergency responders to the region, and the neighboring nations have intensified their surveillance. Outside of Kagera, no cases have yet been documented.

“Tanzania’s health authorities’ efforts to identify the disease’s origin are a blatant sign of their commitment to effectively combat the outbreak,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa.

In order to quickly stop the virus’s spread and put an end to the outbreak, “we are working with the government to rapidly scale up control measures.”

According to a health memo released on Tuesday by the Tanzanian health minister Ummy Mwalimu, patients exhibiting symptoms of the illness were first discovered last week in two Kagera villages.

What is Marburg Virus?

In 1967, Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany, as well as Belgrade in Serbia, made the first MVD discoveries. Its fatality rates have ranged from 24% to 88% and it belongs to the same “virus family” as Ebola.

It produces a severe hemorrhagic fever. Since its detection, there have been a number of outbreaks, the worst of which occurred in Angola in 2004–2005, where there were 252 cases and 227 fatalities.

Fruit bats carry the virus to humans, where it is then passed from person to person through bodily fluids or contaminated items. Health care providers and members of the family are especially susceptible to illness.

The illness’ signs and symptoms can vary from fever, nausea, and rash at the beginning to jaundice and extreme weight loss as the condition worsens. It can take up to 21 days for gestation to occur.

The virus has no known vaccines or treatments, but rehydrating the patient or controlling their blood and oxygen levels can lessen their symptoms and improve their chance of survival, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, they are aiding in efforts to control the outbreak is the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

According to Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, the director of the Africa CDC, “these emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases are a sign that the health security of the continent needs to be strengthened to cope with the disease threats.” We enjoin the public to keep informing the officials promptly so that they can respond in the most efficient way possible.

Until the situation is under control, Tanzania’s health minister has urged residents to exercise general caution and heed health recommendations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.