Tanzania: EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Swami Vivekananda's bust in India's cultural centre

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated a statue of Swami Vivekananda at India’s cultural centre in Tanzania, saying it stands in testimony to his timeless teachings which have transcended boundaries and underlined his message of faith in humanity.

“Honoured to inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Dar es Salaam,” Jaishankar tweeted after inaugurating the bust.

Honoured to inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Dar es Salaam. My remarks: pic.twitter.com/QXEzfgNRv6 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 7, 2023

“This bust must certainly stand in testimony to his timeless teachings, which have transcended boundaries and actually underlying his message of faith in humanity,” the minister said while addressing an audience at the event.

Jaishankar also highlighted the importance of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, which has played a very significant role in promoting Indian culture and arts in Tanzania since its inception in 2010.

He said that his visit to the African nation conceptualises how India and Tanzania can have more to do with each other in this era of globalisation.

“What globalisation really means is that we are into each other’s lives in a very, very seamless fashion,” he said.

Describing the bust of Vivekananda, he said, “It is very interesting when you see the statue which is in front of you, this is the pose that is most famous… radiates confidence, self-assurance, a belief in our history and traditions in our culture.”

“This is somebody in the 19th century when India is still under colonial occupation, who is trying to make an Indian society believe in itself,” he added.

“Such a person actually is not just..motivating and inspiring through discussion and debate on our own traditions, but he is also at the same time engaging the world with a higher degree of self-confidence that he goes around the world discussing Indian religion, Indian faith, Indian beliefs, and is able to reconcile emerging nationalism in India with the message of internationalism,” he continued.

