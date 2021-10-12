Eyewitnesses said that they had never seen such an incident at the Mizushima port.

In a shocking incident, the body of a 39-foot whale was found crushed and hanging off the bow of a tanker. The incident came to light after locals at the Mizushima port in Japan’s Kurashiki city saw the carcass and reported it to the authorities last month. The whale had been dragged across the Pacific Ocean to the country.

Eyewitnesses said that they had never seen such an incident at the Mizushima port.

According to a report in the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, the tanker crew of ship said they were unaware that their ship had stuck the whale and dragged its carcass across the ocean.

As per the Mirror, the city’s Coast Guard Office later identified the dead carcass as that of a male Bryde whale, weighing around five tons. A spokesperson from the Coast Guard Department said that they would be investigating the incident to prevent more such occurrences in the future.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, ship strikes are said to be one of the leading causes of deaths for whales.

According to the executive director and co-founder of the Great Whale Conservancy, Michael Fishbach, thousands of whales are killed by ships every year, with twelve more being killed for each number that is recorded.

The Fishbach explained that due to the negative buoyancy of the whales, they sink straight into the ocean after their deaths. In rare cases like the one in Mizushima, the creatures are stuck in the centre of their bodies and get dragged along with the ship.

Fishbach added that about 60 percent of the vessels colliding with whales are container vessels, adding that the number of deaths can be decreased if a body was constituted to work with the shipping companies through a "calm, combined effort" and put forward measures to save whales.

In January this year, another shocking incident related to whales came to light in Japan, when some Japanese fishermen drowned a minke whale by suffocating it underwater. The whale had earlier been captured by them and kept trapped in the nets for a period of 19 days.