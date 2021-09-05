Talks with Taliban must continue to evacuate people who helped Germany, says Angela Merkel
On Sunday, German chancellor Angela Merkel called for a dialogue with the Taliban
Berlin, Germany: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday called for a dialogue with the Taliban as the hardline Islamists finalise a new government that will set the tone for their rule in Afghanistan.
"We simply have to talk to the Taliban about how we can get people who have worked for Germany out of the country and bring them to safety," Merkel told a press conference in North Rhine-Westphalia state.
