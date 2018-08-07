You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Taliban strikes in Logar, Farah provinces kills 4 troops and 4 women, says Afghan official; terror outfit yet to claim attacks

World The Associated Press Aug 07, 2018 12:43:57 IST

Kabul An Afghan official says the Taliban attacked a military checkpoint in western Farah province, killing four troops and wounding six.

Afghan police officers. Reuters

Afghan police officers. Reuters

Mohammad Naser Mehri, the provincial governor's spokesman, says the attack started late on Monday night and lasted into Tuesday morning in Bala Buluk district. Mehri says the Afghan air force was called in and airstrikes later killed 19 Taliban fighters and wounded 30.

Separately, four women were killed and four children were wounded in the crossfire during a shootout between insurgents and the army in eastern Logar province.

Hasibullah Stanikzai, a provincial council member, says the shootout took place on Monday afternoon near Puli Alim, the provincial capital. There was no immediate comment on either attack from the Taliban, who have stepped up their assaults across Afghanistan in recent months.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 12:43 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores