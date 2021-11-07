Taliban orders taxi drivers not to transport other gunmen: Report
The statement is believed to take aim at the ISIS-K terrorists, who are reportedly more active in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan. However, it did not name any specific group
Nangarhar: The Taliban has ordered the taxi drivers of the eastern Nangarhar province not to transport any other gunmen other than the ones who are the Taliban affiliates, reported a local media.
In a statement released by Nangarhar’s provincial office, the Taliban asked the drivers around the province to give them hand in ensuring the security of the province and acknowledged them to prevent transporting other gunmen, reported Khaam Press.
The statement has further asked the people of the province to inform the authorities upon seeing any suspected gunmen in the taxies, according to the news agency.
It also came at a time when the number of killings has risen which led to the rise in tensions among the locals.
