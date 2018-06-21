associate sponsors

Taliban kills six policemen in Afghanistan's southern Ghazni and two more in northern Baghlan, say officials

World The Associated Press Jun 21, 2018 13:06:22 IST

Kabul: The Taliban killed eight police in two separate attacks in Afghanistan on Thursday, officials said.

"Six police were killed and four were wounded in an attack on security posts today," said Arif Noori, a spokesman for the governor of the southern Ghazni province.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

He said that at least seven insurgents were killed in the hour-long gun battle.

In the northern Baghlan province, the Taliban killed two police and wounded another three, according to police spokesman Zabiullah Shuja. No one immediately claimed either attack.

The Taliban have seized several districts across the country in recent years, and carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces.

They resumed their attacks after a three-day ceasefire last weekend coinciding with the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday.


