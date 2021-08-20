Taliban kill relative of DW journalist 'while hunting for him', says German public broadcaster
The militants were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany, DW said
Berlin: Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him, the German public broadcaster said.
The militants were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany, DW said Thursday.
A second relative was seriously wounded but others were able to escape, it said, without giving details of the incident.
DW director-general Peter Limbourg condemned the killing, which he said showed the danger to media workers and their families in Afghanistan.
"The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves," he said.
"It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!"
The Taliban had raided the homes of at least three other DW journalists, the broadcaster said.
DW and other German media organisations have called on the German government to take swift action to help their Afghan staff.
After taking Kabul, the Taliban launched a public relations blitz promising media freedom and a pardon for all their opponents.
However, a confidential UN document seen by AFP says they are intensifying their search for people who worked with US and NATO forces.
also read
US troops could stay longer in Kabul to rescue any Americans left behind, says Biden
In his first interview since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital, sparking a panicked exodus by foreigners and Afghan allies, Biden told ABC News that "chaos" had been unavoidable.
Afghanistan on brink as Taliban seizes Kabul, President Ghani leaves country
This came just hours after an Afghan official, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said Taliban negotiators were heading to the presidential palace
Afghanistan crisis Updates: Taliban enters Kabul as Ashraf Ghani leaves for Tajikistan, says report
Afghanistan crisis Updates: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in order to prevent looting and chaos in Kabul, their forces will enter some parts of the city and occupy outposts that have been evacuated by security forces