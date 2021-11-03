Taliban imposes complete ban on use of foreign currency in Afghanistan
The US dollar is the widespread medium of exchange in Afghanistan's markets and the move is certain to cause further disruption in the country’s economy
Kabul: In a move that is certain to cause further disruption to the Afghanistan economy that is already on the brink of collapse, the Taliban has announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in the country and warned of action for violating the order, reported Al-Jazeera.
"The Islamic Emirate (Taliban) instructs all citizens, shopkeepers, traders, businessmen and the general public to... conduct all transactions in Afghanis and strictly refrain from using foreign currency," the news channel quoted the statement by Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid as saying. "Anyone violating this order will face legal action," the statement further read.
Notably, Afghanistan's access to more than USD 9.5 billion has been blocked by the US, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the Taliban take-over in Kabul on 15 August.
Millions of Afghans have been internally displaced, and thousands have left the country giving rise to a growing humanitarian crisis. The country is in a dire economic situation with no international support and connectivity, resulting in an extremely difficult situation for ordinary people.
also read
India wants to work with US to counter possible threats from terrorists groups working with Taliban: Pentagon
India is concerned about the intersection between the instability in Afghanistan and their counterterrorism concerns
Moscow Format talks: International recognition of Taliban hinges on inclusiveness of government and human rights record
However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commended the Taliban for their efforts to stabilise the military-political situation in the country and ensure the operation of state structures
Removal of Taliban from list of terrorist organisations 'possible', says Vladimir Putin
The insurgent group has welcomed the remarks by the Russian president