Taliban imposes ban on all political parties in Afghanistan
While the Taliban government has generally disallowed political activities from the get-go, this is widely seen as the first official statement in this regard
The Afghan Taliban has imposed one more ban, and this time on political parties in Afghanistan. Shaikh Maulavi Abdul Hakeem Sharae, Interim Minister for Justice, said there was a complete ban on activities of political parties in Afghanistan.
“Political parties’ activities have been completely stopped in the country because neither do these parties have any standing in Sharia, any place in Sharia nor are any national interests attached to these parties or the nation liked them,” Interim Minister for Justice, Shaikh Maulavi Abdul Hakeem Sharae said, reported Dawn.
The statement demonstrates that the Afghan Taliban may continue to monopolise power as a movement and have no intention of allowing political plurality in the country, the Dawn opined.
It wasn’t clear when the ban was imposed, but the Afghan Taliban have been resisting international pressure to form a more inclusive government, saying their ‘interim government’ had representatives from all ethnicities and tribes and was broad-based.
The Afghan Taliban have been opposed to including what they call “discredited and puppet politicians” from the previous dispensation, saying their participation would be a betrayal of their long struggle against foreign occupation forces and their “puppets” and “stooges.”
With inputs from ANI
