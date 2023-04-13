Taliban fixing equipment left behind by US, allies

New Delhi: The Taliban government in Afghanistan claimed that its technical teams and professional engineers have successfully repaired and tested out of two Russian MI-17 and American Bullhawk UH60″ helicopters, much of it left behind by foreign militaries and acquired since the Taliban seized power a year ago.

Air Force Commander Maulvi Abdul Ghaffar Mohammadi appreciated the efforts of the team that restored the helicopters for re-use and said that other damaged planes will also be repaired in future.

“Repair and activation of two more helicopter wings by Air Force personnel of the Ministry of National Defence. Following the efforts of the technical and professional teams and Air Force engineers of the Ministry of National Defence, two winged helicopters (Russian MI-17 and American Blackhawk UH60) were repaired and successfully tested…,” the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

U.S. troops had destroyed more than 70 aircraft and dozens of armoured vehicles and disabled air defences before flying out of Kabul’s airport following a chaotic evacuation operation.

Between 2002 and 2017, the United States transferred to the Afghan government over $28 billion worth of defence articles and services, including weapons, ammunition, vehicles, night-vision devices, aircraft, and surveillance systems, according to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

ترمیم و فعال سازی دو بال هلیکوپتر دیگر توسط منسوبین قوای هوایی وزارت دفاع ملی در ادامه تلاش های تیم های تخنیکی و مسلکی و انجینران قوای هوایی وزارت دفاع ملی دو بال هلیکوپتر نوع (MI-17 روسی و بلک هاک UH60 – امریکایی) ترمیم و موفقانه آزمایش گردید… — د ملي دفاع وزارت – وزارت دفاع ملی (@MoDAfghanistan2) April 13, 2023

Some of the aircraft were flown into neighbouring Central Asian countries by fleeing Afghan forces a year ago, but the Taliban inherited left-over aircraft. It remains unclear how many are operational.

With inputs from agencies.

