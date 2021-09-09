World

Taliban desecrate Ahmad Shah Massoud's tomb on 20th anniversary of his death, spark outrage on social media

The visuals triggered outrage on social media, with some users pointing out that the Taliban had smashed glass with Quranic verses on it

FP Staff September 09, 2021 23:35:58 IST
Image of the destroyed tomb. Twitter/@AamajNews

The Taliban desecrated the tomb of Ahmad Shah Massoud on his 20th death anniversary, according to several media reports.

As per an India Today report, local media put out images that showed the vandalisation of the tombstone tomb of the 'Lion of Panjshir.

A video of the same was shared by journalist Bashir Ahmad Qasani on Twitter.

The visuals triggered outrage on social media, with some users pointing out that the Taliban had smashed glass with Quranic verses on it, reported The Week.

Massoud, dubbed the “Lion of Panjshir” was an iconic and unifying figure for the Northern Alliance and Tajik minorities. Throughout the first Taliban regime, he led the Northern Alliance resistance against them. He was assassinated  on 9 September, 2001, just days before the 9/11 attacks.

According to India Today, Massoud's forces remained intact after his death and partnered with the US when it invaded Afghanistan weeks later, scattering Al-Qaeda, which orchestrated the 9/11 attacks, and driving the Taliban from power.

Along with other former warlords, they went on to form the core of the government and security forces that the US and its allies would spend the next two decades arming and training, at a cost of billions of dollars.

Those forces, which from the beginning were rife with corruption, collapsed in a matter of days earlier this month, as the Taliban captured most of the country less than three weeks before the US was set to withdraw its last troops.

His son Ahmad Massoud, joined by former Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, is now leading the Panjshir forces against the Taliban.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: September 09, 2021 23:39:36 IST

