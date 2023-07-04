In a move to further restrict women’s right in Afghanistan, the Taliban has issued a new verbal decree, imposing a ban on women’s beauty salon in Kabul and other provinces across the country.

The Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue issued an order to the Kabul municipality to cancel the licenses of women’s beauty salons to make the new rule effective.

“The men are jobless. When men cannot take care of their families, the women are forced to work in a beauty salon to find a loaf of bread. If they are banned there, what can we do?” said Raihan Mubariz, a makeup artist, as per TOLO News.

“We will not get out of the home if men (of the family) have jobs. What can we do? We should starve to death, what should we do? You want us to die,” said a makeup artist.

The situation continues to be nasty after Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021.

Earlier,Islamic Emirate has banned girls and women from going to schools, universities and working at NGOs as well as going to public areas such as parks, cinemas and other recreation areas.

Kabul resident Abdul Khabir said: “The government should make a framework for it. The framework should be in a way that neither Islam would be damaged nor the country.”

The imposition of restrictions on Afghan girls and women by the Taliban has sparked reactions at both the national and international levels.

