Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Badghis province kills four Afghan troops; NATO airstrike in Logar claims 10 lives in separate incidents

World The Associated Press Nov 22, 2018 13:24:21 IST

Kabul: Afghan officials say a Taliban assault on a military convoy in southwestern Badghis province left four Afghan soldiers dead.

Mohammad Nasir Nazari, a member of the Badghis provincial council, says the ambush by the Taliban insurgents on the convoy travelling early on Thursday through the provincial capital of Qalay-e-Now, also wounded seven soldiers.

File image of Afghan Taliban. Reuters

Separately, Afghan special forces called in a NATO airstrike during an operation late on Wednesday against Taliban fighters in eastern Logar province.

Provincial council chief Mohammad Nasir Ghyrat says 10 died in that airstrike but that it isn't immediately how many civilians were among the dead.

The Logar governor's spokesman Khalid Safai says an investigation was underway.

NATO did not immediately comment on the strike.

A resurgent Taliban stage near-daily attacks on Afghan forces, leaving many casualties.


