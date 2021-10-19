Taliban agrees to restart polio vaccinations across Afghanistan, says World Health Organisation

The Taliban had since 2018 barred UN-organised vaccination teams from door-to-door campaigns in parts of Afghanistan under their control over fears of spy infiltration

Istanbul: UN agencies are gearing up to vaccinate all of Afghanistan's children under five against polio for the first time since 2018, after the Taliban agreed to the campaign, the World Health Organization says.

For the past three years, the Taliban barred UN-organized vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in parts of Afghanistan under their control, apparently out of suspicion they could be spies for the government or the West. Because of the ban and ongoing fighting, some 3.3 million children over the past three years have not been vaccinated.

The Taliban's reported agreement now, after becoming the rulers of Afghanistan, appeared aimed at showing they are willing to cooperate with international agencies. The longtime militant insurgent force has been trying to win the world's recognition of its new government and re-open the door for international aid to rescue the crumbling economy.

The Taliban leadership did not confirm its agreement, and Taliban officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But WHO and the UN children's agency UNICEF said in a statement Monday that they welcomed the decision by the Taliban leadership supporting the resumption of house-to-house polio vaccinations across the country. Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. The disease can cause partial paralysis in children. Since 2010, the country has been carrying out regular inoculation campaigns in which workers go door to door, giving the vaccine to children. Most of the workers are women, since they can get better access to mothers and children. But large sections of the country have been out of their reach in recent years. In parts of the south, particularly, the ban by the Taliban was in effect. In other areas, door-to-door campaigns were impossible because of fighting between the government and the insurgents, or because of fears of kidnappings or roadside bombs. In some places, hard-line clerics spoke out against vaccinations, calling them un-Islamic or a Western plot. WHO said a new nationwide vaccination campaign will begin on 8 November, followed by another synchronized with Pakistan's polio vaccination campaign in December. The estimated target population is Afghanistan's 10 million children under five, including the more than 3.3 million who could not be reached since 2018, Dr. Hamid Jafari, WHO's director of polio eradication for the Eastern Mediterranean region, told The Associated Press. “Restarting polio vaccination in all areas of Afghanistan now will prevent a major resurgence of polio outbreaks within the country and ensure there is no international spread,” Jafari said.