Taiwan's president lauds Belize amid dwindling support

By Jose Sanchez
BELMOPAN (Reuters) - Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen thanked the government of Belize on Friday for backing Taiwan's claim to independence from China for 29 years.
Before a joint session of Congress and Prime Minister Dean Barrow, Tsai said, "At a time of great political pressure against Taiwan's international space, you have spoken for the rights and obligations of Taiwan as a member of the international community."
Belize is one of 18 countries that still recognise Taiwan. Burkina Faso in Africa and the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean shifted diplomatic ties to China earlier this year.
Tsai said she had an excellent meeting with Barrow.
Belize receives financial aid from Taiwan for scholarships, agriculture and healthcare.
(Writing by Michael O'Boyle)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 06:05 AM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup