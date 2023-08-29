Taiwan warns of surge in tensions as Chinese planes cross median line

On Tuesday, the Taiwanese defence ministry issued a warning about a potential “sharp increase” in military tensions following reports of renewed Chinese military activities, including fighter jets flying over the delicate Taiwan Strait median line.

Taiwan, a sovereign island with a democratic government that China claims as its own, has long complained about rising military pressure from Beijing, primarily in the form of Chinese aircraft flying close to the island.

According to the ministry, on Tuesday morning it detected 12 Chinese military aircraft in its air defence identification zone, seven of which — six J-10 fighters and one drone — crossed the median line.

The ministry stated that five Chinese ships also conducted “combat readiness patrols” but did not specify a location.

The median line had for years served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, until China’s air force began regularly crossing it a year ago.

“The continued military harassment by the Communist military in the region may lead to a sharp increase in tensions and worsen regional security,” the ministry said, calling on Beijing to “immediately stop such unilateral acts”.

The security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region depend on the Taiwan Strait remaining peaceful and stable, and Beijing has a shared obligation to defend this status quo, the ministry noted.

The most recent Chinese expedition took place on the same day that Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, a member of Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party, which has always supported tight ties with Beijing, came in Shanghai for the annual city-to-city discussions.

The local government has often stated that “the more difficult the environment is, the more the two sides should communicate,” according to his office.

“What the people of Taiwan want is peace and prosperity. This is the voice of the people and the firm position of the city government,” it said.

Before departing for Shanghai, Chiang remarked in a press conference that the city forum was an excellent opportunity to maintain communication and spread the message of “peaceful values”.

In a joint statement, Taipei city council members from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party urged Chiang to “speak for the Taiwanese people” and call for a halt to China’s military exercises.

(With agency inputs)