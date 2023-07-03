Taiwan to conduct two-day missile live-firing test

Ahead of its largest annual military exercises, Taiwan will kick off a two-day missile live-firing test on Monday as the island ramps up preparations against China.

The 23 million Taiwanese people live under the threat of attack by Beijing, which views the self-ruled democracy as part of its territory to be seized one day.

As relationship between Taipei and Beijing are increasingly strained, the missile firings in southern Pingtung county comes to spotlight, with China conducting two major military exercises around the island in the past year.

The most recent was spotted in April, when Beijing simulated targeted strikes on Taiwan and island encirclement.State media also reported dozens of planes practising an “aerial blockade”.

Those war games were a response to President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier that month.

Monday and Tuesday’s missile tests come against the backdrop of aerial and naval manoeuvres by Beijing in and around the Taiwan Strait — a 180-kilometre-wide (122-mile-wide) passage between the island and mainland China.

Last month, eight Chinese warplanes approached Taiwan’s contiguous zone — or the band of sea within 24 nautical miles (44 kilometres) of its coast.

Taiwan’s immigration department announced last week that it had rejected applications by Chinese tourism officials to visit the island for a mid-July international travel fair.

Citing the “overall cross-strait situation”, the immigration agency said there were doubts about the “necessity, urgency and irreplaceability” of the participation of Chinese tourism officials. Only tourism operators from China had their visas approved.

With inputs from AFP

