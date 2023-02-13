Taipei: Not just the US, Canada, Latin America, Taiwan too claims to have observed dozens of Chinese military balloon flights in its airspace in the recent years. The last Chinese ‘spy’ balloon that was spotted in Taipei airspace was a few weeks ago, intensifying concerns that Beijing could be preparing for a full-scale invasion of the country.

‘Spy’ balloons in Taiwan to collect atmospheric data for missile systems

A report by Financial Times mentioned people briefed on the matter in Taiwan and one US ally saying that the Chinese ‘spy’ balloons are said to have been collecting atmospheric data for use in radar and missile systems.

“All sorts of atmospheric specifics such as air pressure and density at the time can affect the accuracy of a missile after re-entry into the atmosphere, and tiny errors will be magnified a lot because of speed,” Kitsch Liao, assistant director of the Global China Hub at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think-tank, said.

China sends military aircraft to observe balloons

“Some of the (Chinese ‘spy’) balloons are fielded by the PLA Air Force and some by the Rocket Force,” the report mentioned a Taiwanese official saying.

The official further said that military aircraft were regularly sent up to observe the balloons.

Chinese ‘spy’ balloons incursion happening once a month

Taiwan says it has been observing Chinese ‘spy’ balloon flights in its airspace in recent years, far more than previously known. “They come very frequently, the last one just a few weeks ago,” the Financial Times report quoted an unnamed senior Taiwanese official.

The report mentioned another person saying that such incursions were happening on average once a month.

In February last year, Taiwan’s defence ministry had only confirmed one incident, in which multiple Chinese balloons in four batches were observed over the north of the country.

The report further said that other countries in the region, including Japan and the Philippines, have also witnessed balloon incursions into their airspace, but not much has been revealed by their governments.

China’s military balloon programme

China has been drawing flak from the world after a suspected Chinses surveillance balloon was spotted this month entering the US air defence zone. It then gradually moved over Montana, home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, which has fields of nuclear missile silos.

The balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America.

The latest revelations of the frequent Chinese ‘spy’ balloons observed over Taiwan give new insight into China’s extensive military balloon programme. It comes at the time the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been strengthening capacities it would require to invade Taiwan.

Spy balloons in Taiwan different from one spotted in US

The report mentioned officials of the Taiwanese government saying that the Chinese balloons observed in Taiwan’s airspace normally fly at about 20,000 feet, much lower than the one that traversed the US.

The officials further claimed that the Chinese surveillance balloons that are spotted in Taiwan are made of a different material.

They added that the dimensions and payload of the Chinese surveillance balloons spotted in Taiwan put them outside the scope of ordinary weather balloons that are allowed traverse airspace of other countries without prior approval under international law.

Xi Jinping headed military organ made ‘spy’ balloons spotted in Taiwan

The Financial Times report mentioned officials, who deal with military and intelligence issues in three Asian countries, the Chinese ‘spy’ balloons observed over Taiwan were developed by the Equipment Development Department.

The Equipment Development Department is the division in charge of weapons systems under China’s Central Military Commission, the top military organ which is headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

